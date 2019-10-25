Colorado investigating its first potential vaping death

Colorado health authorities have started an investigation into what could be the first vaping-related death in the state.

The Denver Post reported Thursday that the Colorado Department of Health is expecting autopsy results to take at least six weeks for confirmation.

Authorities say the man who died was an 18-year-old Denver resident.

The state has confirmed 11 cases of the vaping-related illness, and nine people have been hospitalized.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control confirmed more than 1,600 cases of vaping-related illness nationwide, including at least 34 deaths.

Authorities say most people who got sick used vaping products containing THC.

Colorado regulators say attempts have been made to ban certain additives in THC vaping products since the outbreak began in March.

The cause of illness has not yet been identified.