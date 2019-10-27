Illinois provides $3M to help crime victims deal with trauma

Illinois is providing almost $3 million in state funds to help crime victims deal with their trauma.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority announced Friday that $2.8 million in grants will be distributed to trauma recovery centers across the state. They say research shows the centers provide much-needed services to people in underserved communities who face barriers to getting help.

Jason Stamps is acting executive director of the ICJIA. He says the centers "provide essential services to victims from underserved, marginalized communities who are often hesitant to seek help."

The centers provide outreach, crisis intervention, individual and group therapy and other treatment.

Hospitals and community organizations are encouraged to apply for the grants.