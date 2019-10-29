Jimmy Carter to teach Sunday school despite broken pelvis

FILE-In this Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 file photo, Former President Jimmy Carter answers questions during a news conference at a Habitat for Humanity project, in Nashville, Tenn. Carter has been hospitalized after an another fall at his home in Plains, Ga. A statement from The Carter Center says Carter suffered "a minor pelvic fracture" on Monday, Oct. 21 but remains in good spirits and looks forward to recovering at home. AP Photo

Former President Jimmy Carter's church says he plans to teach Sunday school less than two weeks after falling and breaking his pelvis.

Maranatha Baptist Church said Monday the 95-year-old Carter wasn't up to appearing. But the church posted an update on Tuesday that says Carter changed his mind and feels well enough to teach.

Carter has been teaching Sunday school for decades, and big crowds typically show up at his small church in Plains, Georgia, to hear his lessons.

But Carter was injured when he fell on Oct. 21 and missed last Sunday. Aides say he's recovering at home following a hospital stay.

Carter is the oldest U.S. ex-president ever, and he has fallen at least three times this year. The first fall in the spring required hip replacement surgery.