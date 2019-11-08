Alabama medical cannabis group begins drafting bill

An Alabama commission considering laws about medical marijuana met at the State House to discuss the draft of a medical marijuana bill that'll be introduced to the Legislature next year.

News outlets report the Medical Marijuana Study Commission met Thursday, the last time they'll meet before the Dec. 1 filing deadline.

Sen. Tim Melson, and commission chair, asked commission members to study the proposal and make any recommended changes.

Melson championed a medical marijuana bill last spring. It went through the Alabama Senate but stalled at the House.

The bill would create a Medical Cannabis Commission to manage issuing medical cannabis cards to patients.

The bill would empower the commission to add or remove qualifying conditions based on scientific evidence.