Vape shops owner: I’ll fight adding vaping to smoking ban

A woman who owns three vape product shops in Lincoln and others elsewhere in Nebraska and Iowa says she’ll fight any attempt to add e-cigarettes to Lincoln’s indoor smoking ban.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Lincoln-Lancaster County Board of Health on Tuesday endorsed the idea of a local ban.

Sarah Linden counts Generation V in Lincoln among her shops, and she says she doesn’t think a ban makes sense, given that vaping has been promoted as a safer alternative to cigarettes.

David Humm with the city-county health department says vaping isn’t harmless and that toxins involved are known to cause cancer.

Humm says he expects adding vaping to the local indoor smoking ban will be proposed to the Lincoln City Council in the next few months.