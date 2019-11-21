Massachusetts approves ban of flavored tobacco products

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, a woman using an electronic cigarette exhales a puff of smoke in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Massachusetts lawmakers have approved the nation's toughest restrictions on flavored tobacco and vaping products, including menthol cigarettes. The ban was passed by the Senate early Thursday, Nov. 21, before the legislature broke for a holiday recess. It had earlier been passed by the state House of Representatives. AP Photo

Massachusetts lawmakers have passed a groundbreaking ban on the sale of flavored vaping products and tobacco, including menthol cigarettes.

The ban was passed by the Senate early Thursday before the legislature broke for a holiday recess. It had earlier been passed by the state House of Representatives.

The Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids and American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network say it is the country’s first such statewide legislation.

The legislation now goes to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker. In September, he declared a public health emergency and ordered a temporary ban on the sale of vaping products.

Jonathan Shaer is president of the New England Convenience Store Owners and Energy Marketers Association.

He says the bill will have “disastrous implications for public health, public safety, state tax revenue and jobs.”