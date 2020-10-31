Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
MLS postpones game, cancels another because of COVID-19

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

Major League Soccer postponed the Los Angeles FC's scheduled game Sunday night at San Jose, and canceled Minnesota's match at Sporting Kansas City because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league made the moves Saturday.

LAFC had three positive cases among their player group. While the remaining players and staff have continued to test negative, the match was postponed to allow for additional testing and evaluation. MLS said it is evaluating whether the match can be rescheduled.

After confirming a case Wednesday, Minnesota had a second player Saturday with a confirmed positive test.

