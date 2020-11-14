Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

News

Alaska Anchorage halts hockey season; program likely done

The Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn.

Alaska Anchorage will not field a men's hockey team this season, likely ending the Seawolves' status as an NCAA Division I program.

Alaska Anchorage notified the Western Collegiate Hockey Association on Friday that it is opting out of this season, part of the university's decision to halt all indoor winter sports due to health risks and protocol restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alaska Anchorage announced earlier this year it plans to drop its men's hockey, men's and women's skiing and women's gymnastics teams to save money.

The Seawolves were supposed to open the season against in-state rival Alaska in Fairbanks on Dec. 4. The WCHA gave member institutions until Nov. 17 to notify the league if they intend to opt out.

Alaska Anchorage's departure leaves the WCHA with nine teams in what could be its final and 70th season. Seven of those schools — Bemidji State, Bowling Green State, Ferris State, Lake Superior State, Michigan Tech, Minnesota State and Northern Michigan — will bolt next spring to start the new Central Collegiate Hockey Association.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

November 14, 2020 12:16 AM

Lottery

GA Lottery

November 14, 2020 12:29 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

November 14, 2020 12:10 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

November 14, 2020 12:10 AM

Nation & World

AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST

November 14, 2020 12:04 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service