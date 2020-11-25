Tuesday Sports in Brief

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Alabama was No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season Tuesday night, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State.

Texas A&M was fifth and Florida was sixth, giving the Southeastern Conference three of the top six teams along with Alabama.

Unbeaten Cincinnati from the American Athletic Conference at seventh has the best ranking for a non-Power Five team in the seven-year history of the selection committee’s top 25.

No. 8 Northwestern, Georgia and Miami round out the top-10.

Another unbeaten team from outside the Power Five was not so highly regarded by the committee. BYU was slotted 14th, behind No. 11 Oklahoma (6-2) and No. 13 Iowa State (6-2) among others.

NFL

NEW YORK (AP) — Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, Jared Allen and Calvin Johnson are first-year eligible players to make the list of 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021.

Joining them are four players who previously have been eligible, but never made the semifinals: Eric Allen, Willie Anderson, Cornelius Bennett and Rodney Harrison.

The group of 25 announced Tuesday also includes Ronde Barber, Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Alan Faneca, Torry Holt, John Lynch, Clay Matthews, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Steve Tasker, Fred Taylor, Zach Thomas, Hines Ward, Reggie Wayne, Patrick Willis, Darren Woodson and Bryant Young.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys canceled practice Tuesday after a non-coronavirus medical emergency involving their strength and conditioning coordinator.

The Cowboys said Markus Paul “experienced a medical emergency” Tuesday morning at the facility, where he was immediately treated by team medical personnel before being transported by ambulance to a hospital.

An update from the team later Tuesday said that “per the Paul family, Markus is in the process of undergoing further medical tests.” The Cowboys said additional information would be made available at the “appropriate time.”

NBA

Veteran 7-foot NBA center Steven Adams has agreed to a two-year extension with the Pelicans following his trade to New Orleans as part of a four-team deal that also sent guard Jrue Holiday from the Pelicans to Milwaukee.

Adams’ extension is for $35 million, said a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial terms have not been announced.

The acquisition of Adams comes after Derrick Favors left New Orleans in free agency for Utah.

Adams is a New Zealand native who has spent all of his seven NBA seasons in Oklahoma City, averaging 9.8, 7.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, a block and 0.9 steals during his career.

—By Brett Martel.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Restricted free agent Brandon Ingram has agreed to a five-year, $158 million contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ingram agents Jeff Schwartz and Jordan Gertler of Excel Sports Management confirmed the deal to The Associated Press.

Ingram is the NBA’s reigning most improved player after averaging a team-high 23.8 points in his first season with the Pelicans.

MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat have agreed on a contract extension that will be worth at least $163 million over five seasons starting in 2021-22.

Adebayo will make $5.1 million this season, the final year of his rookie contract. From there, the extension will kick in with a starting salary of somewhere around $28.1 million for the 2021-22 season.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings declined to match Atlanta’s four-year, $72 million offer sheet for Bogdan Bogdanovic, who averaged 15.1 points per game last season with the Kings.

He becomes the latest Atlanta addition during a busy offseason for the Hawks, who also added Danilo Gallinari and Rajon Rondo in recent days.

MLB

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena has been arrested in Mexico’s Yucatan state for a situation involving an apparent custody dispute, just two weeks after he won the Babe Ruth award for the Most Valuable Player in the postseason.

The Yucatan state prosecutors’ office confirmed Tuesday that Arozarena was detained “for problems relating to his ex-partner.” The office did not explain what those problems were, but video posted on social media suggested it may have involved a dispute over a child.

Arozarena has not been formally charged yet.

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda’s condition has improved while he remains hospitalized in Southern California.

Los Angeles Dodgers spokesman Steve Brener said Tuesday that the team’s 93-year-old former manager has been taking online calls from former players and coaches at a hospital in Orange County. Lasorda lives in Fullerton. The team first announced he was hospitalized on Nov. 15.

TENNIS

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The sports minister for Victoria state says the 2021 Australian Open in Melbourne will “most likely” be delayed by a week or two from its scheduled start of Jan. 18.

Martin Pakula also said negotiations between various levels of governments and tennis officials were close to a conclusion and that the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year was expected to go ahead.

OLYMPICS

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike remains firm about being able to safely hold the Olympics next year despite growing concerns about Japan’s recent resurgence of COVID-19 infections.

Japan has experienced an uptick of the infections this month with a nationwide daily total exceeding 2,000 as the government tries to balance preventive measures and business activity without further hurting the pandemic-hit economy.

“As the host city, I’m determined to achieve the games whatever it takes,” Koike told a news conference in Tokyo on Tuesday.