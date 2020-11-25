No. 7 Cincinnati at Temple canceled because of virus issues

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell shouts instructions to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. AP

No. 7 Cincinnati's game at Temple this weekend was canceled Wednesday because both teams are dealing with COVID-19 issues.

The American Athletic Conference said the game scheduled for Saturday could not be made up on Dec. 5, even though both teams have an open date, because the league’s protocols “would not allow for a sufficient number of players to be available for competition on that day.”

The unbeaten and conference-leading Bearcats' next game is scheduled for Dec. 12 at No. 24 Tulsa, which had its game scheduled for Saturday against Houston postponed because the Cougars have been hit by the virus.

Tulsa is also unbeaten in conference play and with a victory next week against Navy it would clinch a spot in the AAC championship against Cincinnati.

Cincinnati-Temple is the 11th game this week to be postponed or canceled across major college football.