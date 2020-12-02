Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Clemson to require weekly testing of students for COVID-19

The Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C.

Clemson University officials will soon require all students to be tested weekly for COVID-19.

The new policy will be in effect next semester, The Greenville News reported.

During the fall, on-campus students were required to get tested once a week.

The change to require regular testing for all students comes as Clemson’s testing capacity has increased to 10,000 tests a day, officials said.

The university will also require testing for all students before they arrive on campus as they did in the fall.

