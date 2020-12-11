Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Darlington moving NASCAR throwback to Mother’s Day

The Associated Press

DARLINGTON, S.C.

NASCAR's popular throwback weekend celebration at Darlington Raceway is moving from Labor Day weekend to Mother's Day.

Track officials announced the change Friday for the yearly honoring of NASCAR's past. Darlington is holding two races next season, including its Southern 500 on Labor Day in September that has been the site of throwback schemes and vintage clothes since its debut in 2015.

But with the track receiving a second NASCAR race date, officials decided to hold throwback weekend on May 9, 2021 — Mother's Day.

Darlington hosted three races this past season, including the first two after NASCAR returned from more than two months without racing due the coronavirus pandemic.

NASCAR's playoffs began at the Southern 500 three months ago. That race will also be the first of the 2021 playoffs.

