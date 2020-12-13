Alex Smith leaves Washington’s game with right leg issue

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) walks to the field for the start of the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins replaced Smith for the start of the second half. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) AP

Alex Smith left Washington's game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday with soreness and tightness in his right leg, which he broke in two places in November 2018, sidelining him for nearly two calendar years.

Coach Ron Rivera said Smith was available in an emergency. Washington won 23-15. Rivera said Smith experienced soreness when he tried to push off with his right leg.

When Smith suffered the gruesome injury in 2018, there were concerns about saving his leg and even his life. He needed 17 surgeries on the leg. He returned to action earlier this season, to well-earned fanfare.

Smith was 8 for 19 for 57 yards and an interception in the first half. He walked to the locker room in the final minute of the second quarter, giving way to Dwayne Haskins, who knelt down to run out the clock for the half. Haskins was at quarterback for the second half.

At Detroit, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was knocked out of a 31-24 loss to the Packers with a rib injury.

Stafford went toward the team’s locker room, returned to the field to throw some passes, then retreated out of view again as the Packers had the ball late in the game. Stafford was 24 of 34 for 244 yards and a touchdown.

Also Sunday, Miami wide receivers DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant were forced out of the Dolphins’ 33-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in a showdown between Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa. Tight end Mike Gesicki was ruled out in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury.

Chiefs tackle Mike Remmers left with a back injury in the second half.

In other injury news:

— Cowboys cornerback Saivion Smith left with a hand injury in the fourth quarter and didn’t return against Cincinnati.

— Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen injured his right leg late in the game and didn’t return. Ryan Finley replaced him on the last drive.

— Titans linebacker Tuzar Skipper was ruled out with an elbow injury in the second half. Center Ben Jones hobbled off the field in the first half, but later returned against Jacksonville.

— Jaguars safety Josh Jones left with a shoulder injury and was later ruled out.

— Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph was inactive with a foot injury, ending a streak of appearing in 93 consecutive regular-season games that began in 2014. Linebacker Eric Kendricks (calf) missed his second straight game. Tackle Brian O’Neill (eye) left in the third quarter. Cornerback Kris Boyd (shoulder) left in the second half against Tampa Bay.

— Cardinals defensive lineman Gordon Phillips left early in the game with a hamstring injury. Left guard Justin Pugh (calf) and right tackle Kelvin Beachum (back) also were injured against the Giants.

— Broncos reserve cornerback Duke Dawson was carted off the field in the first quarter after a non-contact injury to his left knee and did not return against Carolina.

— Texans safety Justin Reid hurt his hand in the first half and defensive tackle Brandon Dunn (hip) was injured in the fourth quarter.

— Seahawks right tackle Brandon Shell left after aggravating an ankle injury in the first half against the Jets. Shell had missed the previous two games dealing with the injury suffered against Arizona.

— Colts lost cornerback Xavier Rhodes (knee) and linebacker Darius Leonard (back) at Las Vegas.

— Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell was ruled out after halftime with a shoulder injury.

— Saints offensive lineman Nick Easton was evaluated for a concussion.

— Eagles lost cornerback Darius Slay (head) and safety Rodney McLeod (knee) on the same play while blitzing against New Orleans. Cornerback Avonte Maddox (knee) left in the first half.

— Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson left with a knee injury early in the third quarter against the Chargers.

— Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (back) and offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (concussion) left during the opening series and did not return. Guard Trai Turner was evaluated for a concussion during the fourth quarter.

— Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan suffered a hip injury at Detroit.

— Lions cornerback Darryl Roberts left with a hip injury in the third quarter.