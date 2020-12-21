NFL Season-Ending Advisory

EDITORS:

The Associated Press will be moving the following stories as the NFL season nears conclusion (all times EST). For questions, reach out to Howie Rumberg (hrumberg@ap.org):

TUESDAY, DEC. 22

FBN—SOCIAL JUSTICE

NFL players have been leaders on the social justice front, and some of them are being considered for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award. Though none of them is dedicated to the cause with any such honors in mind. By Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos, by 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23

FBN--TV COVERAGE

Despite last-minute schedule changes, pregame features being done remotely and announcers being separated by more than six feet and plexiglass, networks have been able to weather the challenges of airing games during a pandemic. “When I left Kansas City after the opening game, I wondered if we would make it back for Week 13 and here we are,” NBC “Sunday Night Football” producer Fred Gaudelli said. By Joe Reedy. UPCOMING. 800 words, photos, by 3. a.m.

FBN--MINORITY CANDIDATES

One year ago, Eric Bieniemy and Robert Saleh missed out on the coaching carousel despite being coordinators of the two Super Bowl teams. The Kansas City offensive coordinator and San Francisco defensive coordinator figure to be near the top of many of the lists of possible head coaching candidates again this offseason when the NFL is hoping some new rules lead to more opportunities for minority coaches. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 25

FBN—ON FOOTBALL-COACHING CAROUSEL

With jobs already open in Houston, Detroit and Atlanta, the NFL head coaching chase also figures to touch a few more cities in January. The Jets, Jaguars, Chargers are prime candidates to be looking. The Bengals and possibly the Broncos, too. By Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos. For Weekend Use.

TUESDAY, DEC. 29

FBN—NFL-COVID-19

The NFL is closing in on completing the regular season on time despite having to reshuffle the schedule several times due to COVID-19. The league managed to pull off what many thought would be improbable during a global pandemic and now moves forward with the goal to play the Super Bowl as scheduled. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 3 a.m.

FBN—TOP ROOKIES

UNDATED — Rookies shattered records across the NFL in 2020. Justin Herbert and Justin Jefferson were at the top of what’s shaping up to be a fantastic class, a group that features several franchise quarterbacks, playmakers on both sides of the ball and quite possibly the best offensive tackle group in decades. By Pro Football Writer Mark Long. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos by noon.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30

FBN—ALL-ABSENT TEAM

NEW YORK – Forget the Pro Bowl. The NFL could put together a talent-packed all-star team of players who missed most or all of this season because of significant injuries or coronavirus opt-outs. From Dak Prescott to Saquan Barkley to Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller, this All-Absent Team has enough big names and playmakers that it could probably beat some actual NFL squads – the Jets and Jaguars? -- right now. Bad shoulders, knees and all. By Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos, by 3 a.m.

FBN--CORONAVIRUS CORRECTIONS

The NFL has learned plenty of lessons playing through this pandemic, and both Commissioner Roger Goodell and union chief DeMaurice Smith say there are many 2020 adjustments that should be part of a post-COVID-19 NFL. Possibilities include the scaled-down offseason, virtual meetings, longer training camp ramp-up, expanded practice squads and unlimited callbacks from injured reserve. By Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 1 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 1

FBN--SOARING OFFENSES

Plenty of factors conspired this season to lead to historic rates of offensive production in the NFL, from the lack of an offseason that made building chemistry on defense more difficult, rule changes that benefit the offense, and an impressive group of young players who are making immediate contributions. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 3 a.m.

FBN--ON FOOTBALL-OFFBEAT AWARDS

The Associated Press will hand out its individual NFL awards during Super Bowl week in Tampa. Until then, here are some off-the-beaten track honors to consider, from best play to worst, top game to most forgettable contest. From most improved team to biggest disappointment. And more. By Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner. UPCOMING: 900 words chunky text, photos by 3 p.m.

FBN—SEASON OVERVIEW

The wonder of the 2020 NFL season might be that there was a full season. Yes, there were COVID-19 breakouts, schedule shuffling, major stars missing games and fines for teams ignoring protocols. There also was the usual stuff, from rising teams to plunging ones, from breakout stars to flops. By Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by noon.

TUESDAY, JAN. 5

FBN--NO-FIELD ADVANTAGE

The home-field advantage that has long been a staple of pro football strategy has all but disappeared in this season of the pandemic. While players and coaches can always appreciate the familiar comforts of home, the absence of crowd noise has made life easier for visiting offenses. The empty-stadium dynamic will add a significant layer of intrigue to the expanded playoffs. By Pro Football Writer Dave Campbell. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 1 p.m.

THURSDAY, JAN. 7

FBN--NFL RATINGS

A look at the final regular-season numbers for NFL games. While the Sunday games are running even with last year, the prime-time packages have taken the biggest hit. By Joe Reedy. UPCOMING. 700 words, by 5 p.m.