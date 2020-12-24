Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

News

The Latest: Fulham manager missing EPL game while isolating

The Associated Press

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Fulham manager Scott Parker will not be at the stadium on Saturday for the English Premier League match against Southampton after a member of his household tested positive for the coronavirus.

The London club says Parker returned a negative test but has been self-isolating this week in accordance with government guidelines.

Matt Wells and Stuart Gray are set to take charge of the team, which is 18th in the 20-team standings.

  Comments  

Nation & World

20 migrants dead off Tunisia after boat sinks, more missing

December 24, 2020 7:19 AM

Georgia

Storms, tornadoes possible as severe weather rakes South

December 24, 2020 7:53 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service