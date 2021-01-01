News
UMaine to host first games since pandemic began
The University of Maine is ready to host its first winter sporting events since the pandemic began in March.
The UMaine men's basketball team will host New Hampshire for a pair of games on Saturday and Sunday at Memorial Gym. The women’s team begin its home slate on Jan. 9-10.
Due to the state’s 50-person indoor gathering limit, no spectators or media will be allowed inside.
For now, Maine remains the only state in New England that hasn’t hosted a college hockey game this season.
There has not been a positive COVID-19 test in the men’s hockey program, but they have had eight games postponed or canceled. The team plays on the road against University of Massachusetts-Lowell this weekend.
Comments