Cool scores 20 to lift Idaho St. over N. Arizona 73-69

Tarik Cool had 20 points as Idaho State came out of two weeks of quarantine to narrowly defeated Northern Arizona 73-69 on Thursday night.

The Bengals have been quarantined by the coronavirus since just before Christmas and held a one-point lead heading into the final 71 seconds against Northern Arizona.

Robert Ford made two free throws, Cool hit a jump shot, made a steal and was fouled and both free throws for a 69-62 lead with 26 seconds left. After NAU's Nik Main buried a 3-pointer, Cool and Ford made four of six from the line to close it out.

Cool was 10 of 11 from the free throw line. He added six rebounds. Ford had 17 points and six rebounds for Idaho State (5-5, 2-1 Big Sky Conference). Daxton Carr added 12 points.

Brayden Parker, whose 13 points per game coming into the matchup led the Bengals, shot 1 of 5 for three points.

Cameron Shelton had 24 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Lumberjacks (3-7, 2-2). Mains added 15 points. Ajang Aguek had seven rebounds.

___

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

