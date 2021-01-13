Washington state COVID-19 cases top 280,000

The state Department of Health has reported 2,892 new COVID-19 cases and 49 new deaths.

The Wednesday update brings the state’s totals to 281,202 cases and 3,838 deaths, The Seattle Times reported.

The agency said new cases may include up to 520 duplicates. Officials also said data on hospitalizations is incomplete because of “an interruption in the data reporting processes.” State health officials say they expect to have a full update on Thursday.

At least 16,080 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus so far. In King County, the state’s most populous, state health officials have confirmed 71,106 COVID-19 diagnoses and 1,135 deaths.

Additionally, an outbreak of the coronavirus at a Costco store is over, according to the Yakima Health District.

The outbreak affected 177 employees at the Union Gap store, all of whom tested positive between Dec. 11 and Jan. 2, according to the health district.