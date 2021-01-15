Dominic Smith, Mets agree to $2.55 million, 1-year contract

First baseman outfielder Dominic Smith and the New York Mets avoided arbitration Friday when they agreed to a $2.55 million, one-year contract.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a huge breakout during the pandemic-shortened season, forcing his way into the everyday lineup and hitting .316 with 10 home runs, 21 doubles, 42 RBIs and a .993 OPS in 50 games.

He earned $214,380 prorated from his $578,826 salary.

Smith’s natural position is first base, creating a bit of a potential logjam with Mets slugger Pete Alonso. If the National League adopts the designated hitter again, problem solved. If not, Smith could see plenty of playing time in left field, where his shortcomings and inexperience are evident. Even team president Sandy Alderson acknowledged that wouldn’t be ideal.

Eight Mets remained eligible to exchange proposed arbitration salaries with the team Friday, including new shortstop Francisco Lindor. Others eligible were outfielder Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo, closer Edwin Díaz, right-handers Miguel Castro, Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo, and third baseman-outfielder J.D. Davis.