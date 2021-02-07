Kings overcome Jokic’s career-best 50, beat Nuggets 119-114

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, goes to the basket against Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) AP

Harrison Barnes had 28 points and seven rebounds to help offset a career-high 50 points by Denver’s Nikola Jokic, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Nuggets 119-114 on Saturday to complete a season sweep.

Barnes made five 3-pointers, shot 10 of 16 overall and scored 13 points in the third quarter. Barnes also made a pair of free throws with 0.5 seconds remaining.

Jokic just missed adding to his franchise record of 46 triple-doubles with another huge night. The big man had 12 assists and eight rebounds and scored 23 points in the fourth quarter. But it wasn’t enough for the Nuggets, who lost their third straight.

Sacramento first-round draft pick Tyrese Haliburton scored a season-high 23 points. Hassan Whiteside added 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Richaun Holmes had 21 points for the Kings.

MAVERICKS 134, WARRIORS 132

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic tied his career high with 42 points in a scoring duel with Stephen Curry, leading Dallas over Golden State.

The prime-time matchup on national TV lived up to the billing, with Curry hitting a season-high 11 3-pointers on the way to 57 points for the Warriors. It was the second-highest total of his career, behind the 62 points he scored in a win over Portland about a month ago.

Doncic was 12 of 23 from field, 7 for 12 from 3-point range and 11 of 14 on free throws with 11 assists and seven rebounds as the Mavericks ended a six-game home losing streak, the second-longest in Rick Carlisle’s 13 seasons as coach.

The Mavericks took an 18-2 lead two nights after a 31-point loss to the Warriors on the same court, but the 16-point cushion was gone by the third quarter.

Curry was 11 of 19 from 3 and made all eight of his free throws. Draymond Green matched his season high of 15 assists from the first of the two straight games with the Warriors missing all their traditional centers because of injuries.

Curry got the Warriors within a point with a three-point play with 28 seconds remaining, but Doncic assisted on a 3-pointer by Maxi Kleber for a 134-130 lead with 5.6 seconds left.

76ERS 124, NETS 108

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 33 points and Ben Simmons had 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists to lead Philadelphia over short-handed Brooklyn.

Tobias Harris added 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Eastern Conference leaders, who have won five of six.

James Harden had 26 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for Brooklyn, which was without stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Irving is day to day with a right finger sprain, and Durant is out for a week due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Embiid surpassed 30 points for the eighth time in nine games. The big man was questionable after landing awkwardly on his right knee in Thursday’s loss to Portland but showed no ill effects.

LAKERS 135, PISTONS 129, 2OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored eight of his 33 points in the second overtime, Anthony Davis added 30 points and Los Angeles narrowly avenged a loss in Detroit last month.

Dennis Schröder had 22 points and eight assists in the defending NBA champions’ fourth consecutive victory since that 107-92 loss to the Pistons nine days ago.

The Lakers committed a season-high 23 turnovers and wasted several chances to close out the win in regulation. Only James’ brilliance in the second overtime prevented them from being swept by the 5-18 Pistons, who were playing without Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Jerami Grant scored 32 points and Josh Jackson added 25 of his 28 after halftime for the undermanned Pistons, who had another improbably strong showing against the NBA’s elite. Delon Wright scored 22 points in Detroit’s fourth consecutive loss since beating LA.

Jackson led the Pistons’ late rally while the Lakers went scoreless in the final 4:06 of regulation. He tied it on a driving layup with 3.1 seconds left, and James missed his own driving layup at the buzzer.

KNICKS 110, TRAIL BLAZERS 99

NEW YORK (AP) — Elfrid Payton and Julius Randle scored 22 points apiece to power New York over Portland.

Six players scored in double figures for New York, which has won two straight and improved to 11-13. RJ Barrett scored 18 points, Alec Burks added 16 and fellow reserve Immanuel Quickley had 12.

Damian Lillard scored 29 points in his return to the lineup but Portland had its two-game winning streak end. Lillard, who missed Portland’s 121-105 victory at Philadelphia on Thursday with a strained abdomen, started and played 38 minutes.

Gary Trent Jr. added 19 for the Trail Blazers. Enes Kanter and Robert Covington had 13 apiece, and Anfrenee Simons finished with 12.

BULLS 118, MAGIC 92

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Zach LaVine bounced back from a poor performance a night earlier and scored 39 points as Chicago routed injury-plagued Orlando.

LaVine scored just two points in the first three quarters of Friday’s loss to the Magic and responded to coach Billy Donovan’s request that he play with more aggression early in the game. He scored 22 points in the first half and chipped in seven rebounds and four assists as the Bulls snapped a two-game losing streak.

Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic, who scored a career-best 43 points in Friday’s win, had 17 points and eight rebounds. He didn’t play in the fourth quarter because of the lopsided score.

SPURS 111, ROCKETS 106

HOUSTON (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points and San Antonio held off a late charge from Houston.

The Spurs led by 10 in the fourth quarter, but it was tied late in the game before DeRozan scored the next five points to give the Spurs a 107-102 lead with a minute to go.

John Wall had 27 points and Eric Gordon scored 26 off the bench as the Rockets lost for the second time in three games following a six-game winning streak. DeMarcus Cousins added 12 points with 11 rebounds while filling in for Christian Wood, who is out with a sprained right ankle.

HAWKS 132, RAPTORS 121

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 28 points and 13 assists, Clint Capela finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds, and Atlanta topped Toronto to snap a three-game losing streak.

Chris Boucher scored 29 points off the bench to lead the Raptors, who were going for a season-high four-game winning streak. Fred VanVleet added 22 points and Kyle Lowry had 20.

Snapping a 10-game skid in the series, the Hawks closed it out late in the fourth quarter as Young fed Capela for an alley-oop dunk and Kevin Huerter hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to 10 with 53.4 seconds remaining.

Young returned to full capacity after missing Thursday’s loss to Utah with a bruised right calf. Capela, the NBA’s leading rebounder, has pulled down at least 10 boards in 18 straight games, the longest active streak in the NBA.

BUCKS 124, CAVALIERS 99

CLEVELAND (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Jrue Holiday scored 20 and Milwaukee beat Cleveland for the second time in two days.

Khris Middleton added 20 points and Bryn Forbes had 18 on 6-of-6 shooting from 3-point territory for the Bucks, who broke open the game with a 42-18 run spanning the third and fourth quarters and won their fourth in a row.

Andre Drummond paced the Cavaliers with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Cleveland completed a stretch of four home games in six days, winning once, and has lost seven of its nine overall.

Holiday finished with eight assists and Antetokounmpo had five.

PELICANS 118, GRIZZLIES 109

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram had 27 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high four blocks, and Zion Williamson capped a 29-point night with a game-sealing dunk as New Orleans beat Memphis for its third straight victory.

Eric Bledsoe scored 11 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, when the Pelicans fell behind by seven before storming ahead by outscoring the Grizzlies 23-7 during the final seven minutes. Lonzo Ball added 16 points for New Orleans, which broke open a close game despite playing one night after pulling out a tight road game in Indiana.

Jonas Valanciunas returned from a five-game absence because of COVID-19 protocols and scored 23 points in 24 minutes, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Grizzlies from losing their third straight.

Kyle Anderson scored 21 for Memphis, and Ja Morant had 16 points and nine assists.

THUNDER 120, TIMBERWOLVES 118

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Darius Bazley made the tiebreaking layup with 1:16 to play, and Oklahoma City edged Minnesota after blowing a 23-point lead.

The Thunder scored a team-record 83 points in the first half, then managed only 13 in the third quarter. Minnesota came all the way back to take the lead in the final period before Oklahoma City recovered.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points for the Thunder, and Mike Muscala added 22.

Naz Reid had a career-high 29 points for the Timberwolves, but missed a layup that would have tied the game with 2 seconds left.