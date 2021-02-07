The Latest: Louisville’s Mack out after positive virus test

Florida coach Mike White shouts to the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey) AP

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Louisville men’s basketball coach Chris Mack has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and the Cardinals have postponed a third Atlantic Coast Conference game scheduled for Wednesday against Pittsburgh.

Mack is among those who have tested positive and will follow protocols, which includes missing Saturday’s scheduled game at Virginia Tech. Louisville assistant coach Dino Gaudio will take over the lead coaching role in practice and Saturday’s game.

Cardinals games last week at Syracuse and Virginia were also postponed following positive tests, contact tracing and quarantining.

___

The Southeastern Conference has postponed two men’s basketball games scheduled for Wednesday night.

The league on Sunday announced the postponement of the Georgia-Texas A&M and Florida-Tennessee games, citing a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M and No. 22 Florida programs.

Makeup dates for the two games have not been determined.

Georgia will visit No. 11 Tennessee on Wednesday night. That game was initially scheduled for Wednesday, March 3.