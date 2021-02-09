UW nursing school creates Center for Antiracism

The University of Washington's nursing school will open a new Center for Antiracism in Nursing that aims to fight racism in the healthcare system.

The center will support students from underrepresented groups, promote inclusive research and conduct other endeavors meant to combat systemic racism in the field, KING-TV reported Monday.

“It’s time for nurses to act,” said Azita Emami, the executive dean of the university's School of Nursing.

Emami said that the center is the first of its kind in the country.