Monday Sports in Brief

MLB

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners CEO Kevin Mather resigned Monday after video surfaced over the weekend of him expressing his views of the club’s organizational strategy and making insensitive remarks about players.

Mariners Chairman John Stanton said Mather’s comments were inappropriate and do not represent the views of the franchise.

Mather’s resignation is effective immediately, with Stanton taking on the roles of CEO and team president on an interim basis.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Albert Pujols’ wife apparently disclosed that the Los Angeles Angels slugger will retire after the upcoming season, although she later amended her social media post to be less definitive.

The 41-year-old Pujols, a three-time MVP and ten-time All-Star, reported to spring training with the Angels on Monday.

In a post on her Instagram account later in the day, Deidre Pujols wrote: “Today is the first day of the last season of one of the most remarkable careers in sports!” Shortly afterward, she amended the statement with a parenthetical “based on his contract.”

Pujols' 10-year, $240 million contract with the Angels ends after this season.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr.’s $340 million, 14-year contract was finalized Monday by the San Diego Padres, the longest deal in baseball history.

The length of Tatis' contract exceeded the $325 million, 13-year agreement in November 2014 between Miami and Giancarlo Stanton, who was traded to the New York Yankees in December 2017, and the $330 million, 13-year contract ahead of the 2019 season between Bruce Harper and Philadelphia.

NBA

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Timberwolves on Monday finalized the hiring of Toronto assistant Chris Finch as their new head coach, hours after firing Ryan Saunders with the team carrying the NBA’s worst record.

President of basketball operations Gersson Rosas made the change on the bench to the 51-year-old Finch, who was in his first season with the Raptors. They worked together in Houston, where Finch was an assistant (2011-16) and Rosas was a basketball operations executive.

NHL

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Rangers star Artemi Panarin is taking a leave of absence from the team after a Russian tabloid printed allegations from a former coach that he attacked a woman in Latvia almost a decade ago, which he denies.

Andrei Nazarov, a former NHL enforcer who coached Panarin in the Kontinental Hockey League, told Russian tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda in a story published Saturday that Panarin attacked an 18-year-old Latvian woman in a hotel bar in the Latvian capital of Riga following a game in December 2011.

“Artemi vehemently and unequivocally denies any and all allegations in this fabricated story,” the Rangers said in a statement Monday.

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe will miss the rest of the season after he injured his right knee during Saturday’s 3-2 victory at New Jersey.

The 27-year-old McCabe was diagnosed Monday with ligament and meniscus damage, and the team said he will need six to eight months to recover. McCabe got hurt trying to hit Devils captain Nico Hischier along the boards in the third period.

McCabe, a second-round pick in the 2012 draft, has one goal and two assists in 13 games this season.

NFL

Four-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Mike Iupati says he’s retiring after 11 seasons in the NFL with three NFC West teams.

Iupati told The Spokesman-Review in Spokane, Washington on Monday that his body told him it was time to step away.

Iupati made four straight Pro Bowls from 2012-15, the first three with San Francisco and the final one with Arizona. He was also a first-team All-Pro selection in 2012 with the 49ers.

Iupati spent five seasons in San Francisco after the 49ers selected him in the first round of the 2010 draft out of Idaho. He played for Arizona for four seasons and spent his final two years with the Seattle Seahawks. He started 139 of 140 regular-season games in his career. But he was limited to just 10 games this past season for Seattle.

NEW YORK (AP) — Shailene Woodley confirmed that she’s engaged to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The actor discussed her relationship with Rodgers on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday, saying they got engaged “a while ago.” The 37-year-old Rodgers mentioned his engagement and thanked his fiancée while accepting his third career MVP award on Feb. 6 but didn’t say her name.

TENNIS

Naomi Osaka’s Australian Open championship moved her up one spot to No. 2 in the WTA rankings Monday, while men’s finalist Daniil Medvedev rose to a career-best No. 3 behind winner Novak Djokovic on the ATP list.

Jennifer Brady, the 25-year-old American who was the runner-up to Osaka, jumped 11 spots to No. 13, her first time inside the Top 20.

AUTO RACING

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chip Ganassi was fined $30,000 and suspended one race for bringing a guest into the NASCAR pit area at Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR said the team owner violated its COVID-19 guidelines by bringing a nonessential individual into the restricted competition area.

Ganassi cannot return to competition areas Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.