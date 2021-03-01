The death of a teenager has focused a shattered community’s attention on mental health

On a Friday night in January, several dozen people gathered outside Karen Buckner's house.

Bundled against the freezing weather and wearing face masks, the group joined her on a half-mile walk to the football field parking lot at Glenbrook North High School. One week before, a memorial for her son Dylan Buckner stood at the site. Flowers, sports jerseys, candles and a bottle of pink lemonade — a drink he was often seen with after football workouts — had been set up in memory of the player.

Dylan Buckner, 18, died by suicide Jan. 7.

"We love you Dylan," the group shouted in unison, before walking back to the Buckner house and then taking another loop around the neighborhood.

The nightly tradition has become a meaningful one. Dylan and his mother used to walk their dog Lilo together every night. It was their time to connect, she said. At Dylan's funeral service, Karen Buckner said she would continue their nightly walks and carry a candle to feel his presence.

She invited others to join. In a show of support, they did.

That night, the group of nearly 30 teenagers, neighbors and parents braved the cold with Karen and Lilo, many carrying electric candles. As they walked, they introduced themselves to new people, talked about school and sports, swapped stories about Dylan and caught up on recent life events.

"It continues my routine, and it's helping me emotionally, being like, 'You have a responsibility. You've got to get out there. You've got to go. You can't wallow in the loss right now,'" she said. "So there's that element, and then there is truly feeling like, 'OK Dylan, you're with us one way or another.'"

Through their grief, Karen and her husband, Chris Buckner, said they want to use their voices to help others and call attention to suicide and mental health struggles, particularly those of young people.

"I wanted to try and make something good out of this," Chris Buckner said.

Northbrook area mental health professionals are also working to raise awareness. The nation is approaching a year of living through the coronavirus pandemic, and social isolation and uncertainty have affected people of all ages, including teenagers. Factors associated with the pandemic may be exacerbating people's mental health issues, according to experts.

Professionals urge people to pay attention to those feelings within themselves and others, and to utilize the resources available in the community, especially if those feelings are escalating to suicidal thoughts.

"The best way to help someone who is thinking about suicide is for them to get some help and treatment," said Jodie Segal of Elyssa's Mission, a Northbrook-based organization that provides resources to help prevent teen suicide. "It's an illness like any other illness someone would go to their doctor for."

Dylan's story

Dylan was an honors student at Glenbrook North and played football as quarterback and captain of the school's team.

As a high school senior, he had submitted 10 college applications, including four he'd completed just days before his death, his mom shared during his funeral service. According to his father, Dylan hoped to play football at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, but he had more than a dozen other offers as well.

The teen was also extremely caring and a hero to his brother Ethan, his family said. He looked out for the feelings of others and always wanted to help. He was even given a certificate at his day care graduation for being the most empathetic of the group, according to his mother.

"It was a trait that was apparent at 5 years old and a trait that we are proud to say he exhibited until his very last days," Karen Buckner said. "He was happiest when he could help someone else."

Dylan had previously attempted suicide in September 2020, according to his family. As terrible an experience as that was, it gave them a chance to do all they could to help him, trying different therapies and medications and opening up a line of conversation at home about Dylan's struggles, his father said.

Despite the treatments in the months between September and January, as well as Dylan's promises to let his parents know if those suicidal thoughts returned, Chris said his son sometimes just "didn't know how" to keep control of his brain.

"It was him fighting his brain, you know?" Chris Buckner said. "It was his brain attacking him."

Before September, he never expected this to happen to his son, he said. Dylan wasn't showing common symptoms of sleep issues, mood swings or loss of interest. In fact, his father said, he was working as hard as ever and prided himself on his work ethic.

"It's a silent killer," he said. "It was for our family."

Chris Buckner believes the COVID-19 pandemic and Dylan not being in school or playing sports played a role in his death. Having that structure and those outlets wouldn't have eliminated his problems but might have helped Dylan survive longer, he said.

"I would argue, and I believe strongly, that Dylan's death is not going to show up in COVID statistics, and yet absolutely it's a COVID death," Chris Buckner said.

Those feelings of isolation are common among many people now, young and old, during the pandemic. In young people, especially, mental illnesses like depression are intensified by an absence of structure and coping methods, according to health experts.

"That emotional roller coaster (of COVID-19) I think really contributes to hopelessness, particularly for kids who just have a desire to return to normalcy," said Jeni Brickman, a licensed clinical social worker with Youth Services of Glenview/Northbrook.

Youth Services was founded almost 50 years ago and offers a wide spectrum of services with a large focus on therapies. They serve about 1,500 kids and young adults a year, according to Brickman.

Depression and hopelessness, coupled with the natural impulsivity that comes with being a teenager, create the "perfect storm" sometimes, Brickman said.

The stigma

Suicide is a leading cause of death among adolescents between the ages of 15 and 19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Per data from the Cook County medical examiner's office, the number of deaths by suicide in the county has remained somewhat consistent in recent years. In 2020, the county recorded 441 deaths by suicide, 39 of which were individuals under the age of 21, as compared to 479 and 33, respectively, in 2019.

There was a more significant increase in deaths by suicide between 2010 to 2020, though. In 2010, the county recorded 409 deaths, 24 of which were under the age of 21.

While the data doesn't show a large increase in total death by suicide numbers during the pandemic, professionals from local mental health agencies say they have experienced an increase in inquiries for their services in the last year.

"Adults, kids, all across the board, our numbers are up 100% over what they were a year ago," said Susan Resko, CEO of The Josselyn Center. "So, you know, it doesn't matter if you're 16 or 96. It's tough."

The Northfield-based center offers therapy, psychiatric services, employment services and other programming for children, teens and adults.

Resko and other professionals are reminding people, during the pandemic as ever before, that these feelings are more common than they might think. It's not something they should feel ashamed about, Resko said, and they need to reach out for help.

Professionals say the stigma surrounding suicide and mental illnesses are decreasing as compared to 10 or 20 years ago. Some of that stigma still exists, though, because of the fear many people have to talk directly about the issues, they said.

Like other illnesses throughout the ages, the more these issues are discussed, the more people understand them, Resko said.

According to Resko, some of that stigma has existed because of a perception that one can "snap out of" mental struggles. She said the pandemic may have forced more people to realize how difficult that is, though.

"So many people are actually feeling those symptoms now during the pandemic," Resko said. "It is an 'aha moment' for society in that, 'Oh, I understand what it feels like and, yeah, it's not something you can just snap out or will yourself out of. It's real, it's persistent and I need to get I need to get help.'"

While the stigma surrounding therapy and having depression or anxiety issues has decreased, social worker Brickman said the world still has a long way to go with kids who struggle on a more intense level, like those whose mental illnesses are debilitating or involve suicidal ideation.

Help and local resources

The most important thing for young people to do, if they or a friend are beginning to have thoughts of suicide, according to professionals, is to seek out help from a trusted adult.

At home, collaborative conversations about mental health issues help kids identify their feelings and let them know that their parents are listening and paying attention, according to Amy Oberholtzer, founder of Community Action Together for Children's Health, also known as CATCH.

Several local agencies, like CATCH, have been working to de-stigmatize mental illnesses and help people with their own struggles for years, efforts they say are of vital importance. Some provide clinical services, while others focus on partnerships with local schools or provide education to the community.

CATCH was born out of an idea to help parents navigate their kids' mental health, Oberholtzer said. The organization works to create resources and events to educate and support families, and she hopes to work with the Glenbrook high schools more in the future to plan collaborative speakers and panel conversations for students and parents.

"If we can just help people understand how important it is to be able to normalize words like depression, suicide, anxiety, mental illness, we can talk about it, and people can feel comfortable seeking help, particularly kids," Oberholtzer said.

Like CATCH, Elyssa's Mission was also created from real-life experiences. The nonprofit was founded by a Northfield mother whose teenage daughter, Elyssa, died by suicide in 2004.

One of the main initiatives of Elyssa's Mission is to help schools fund and implement a "Signs of Suicide" program, in which students learn to recognize the signs in themselves and their peers and how to respond. The education piece is followed by a brief screening that helps school staff identify students who may need help, as well as a response card in which students can actively indicate if they want to talk to someone.

According to Segal, director of education for the organization, an average of 16% of students who go through the program need a follow-up, and about half those students are referred onward for continued mental health services.

Glenbrook North and South have been part of the program for the last decade, Segal said. They hope to also partner with more feeder schools moving forward.

"If you can start the education and screening early, then kids get identified early," she said. "They get help early."

Another similar training program is available for Northbrook residents right now through The Josselyn Center. The program, mental health first aid, is also designed to help people identify signs and symptoms of mental health conditions and learn how to act.

"I call it CPR for the brain," Resko said. "It can save a life, and it's something that everybody should know how to do."

The center is partnering with the Village of Northbrook to offer free sessions of the training for residents. More information and registration can be found at tinyurl.com/Northbrook2021. Resko said the center is also in discussions with several local schools, including the Glenbrook high schools, about implementing a teen version of the program.

According to Resko and Segal, teenagers sometimes notice warning signs in their friends but don't know how to help, or they think they're being a good friend by not telling an adult that the person is struggling. These teen training programs are critical in helping them learn the importance of taking appropriate action, they said.

Like The Josselyn Center, Youth Services of Glenview/Northbrook also offers a range of clinical services. The agency has tried to increase accessibility throughout the pandemic by offering the sessions via Zoom, phone calls or texts in addition to in-person sessions. Brickman and others have also focused a lot on developing groups to provide social opportunities and helping kids gain new coping strategies in the absence of their old ones.

According to local professionals and the CDC, suicide is rarely caused by any single factor but rather a combination of possible risks. Also, risk factors do not always lead to suicide. Possible warning signs and risk factors could include, but are not limited to: a history of mental illness, previous suicide attempts or self-harm, substance abuse, major losses, like the death of a loved one or breakups, social isolation, expression of hopelessness, extreme mood swings, sleeping too little or too much and talking about wanting to die.

School support

In addition to their various partnerships with community mental health agencies, local high schools also offer their own resources and counseling. Glenbrook North employs nine counselors, three social workers and seven psychologists. Glenbrook South employs 12 counselors, six social workers and five psychologists.

The district works to build professional development programming and training for its other staff, too, according to spokeswoman Christina Salonikas. She didn't specify the kinds of training they receive but said the faculty is "very knowledgeable" and that the district continues to look for further opportunities to improve staff training on the topic.

Students can use the district's Text-a-Tip anonymous service to text local licensed or certified professionals 24/7 for help they or their friends may need. They can text "GBN Help" and their message to 1-844-823-5323 to use that service.

Each school also has its own anonymous "concern form" in which students, parents and community members can report concerns about a student's safety. The method of follow up varies in each situation, Salonikas said, and can range from a phone call or meeting with students or parents to a police well-being check.

"We take the mental health and well-being of our students very seriously," she said. "The district strives to provide as many resources in the hopes of catching early signs of a student's wellness."

Though they praise the district for positive steps taken up to this point, many professionals and community members would still like to see the schools do more.

The Acorn Collective, a social advocacy group made up of Northbrook and Glenview students, alumni and community members, has had several meetings with the high school principals since the release of two petitions last year with requests including an equity audit, curriculum changes and the removal of school resource officers, also known as SROs.

In the wake of Dylan's death, the group wrote a new petition with specific requests pertaining to mental health resources in the district. Some of the asks include hiring student advocates, expanding and adjusting resources and compiling a clear, accessible resource list.

Many of their requests revolved around the idea of releasing burden from the students to take the first step in seeking out help, co-founder Yasmine Ramachandra said.

"Looking at what's happening now and looking at how hard it can be for students to access these resources, I hope that people understand why students can't just advocate for themselves all the time," Ramachandra said. "It's a lot of burden on people who are not yet adults, and you shouldn't expect that from them."

They also recognize in their initiative that the conversations within the district surrounding mental health and surrounding racial inequality, the focus of their earlier petitions, walk hand in hand.

"I think the community needs to start thinking about to how we cannot just have one conversation without having the other conversation," said co-founder Lauren McGinnis. "It always comes back to each other."

McGinnis said the district officials they meet with have been very willing to listen in the past, and she feels hopeful that they're ready to put in the work to improve in this arena.

When asked about the petition, Salonikas said the district's first step after a crisis is to address the needs of students and provide emotional support. She said the board president asked that administrators provide an update on available services at a future board meeting.

"Providing care to those in need is our immediate concern," she said. "Over time, after a crisis, we pause and take stock of our response and always seek opportunities for improvement."

Sharing his story

Chris Buckner said his and Dylan's experiences with Glenbrook North resources were positive but that he supports the action students and alumni are taking to speak out for improvements.

"These kids are clearly feeling some pain, and they're clearly feeling some stress," he said.

While the family publicly continues to talk about ways to bring awareness of teen mental health issues and encourages the community to have an open and active dialogue about what can sometimes be a taboo topic, they also are a family still struggling with a very personal grief.

Back on that Friday night, just after Karen Buckner and the rest of the walking group shouted their message to Dylan, she told a story about seeing a cardinal a few days before, saying the moment had struck her as unusual.

After telling friends about the sighting and reaching out to her rabbi, she learned about the common idea that cardinals can represent those who have died coming back to check in on their loved ones in the form of the bird.

"I believe, somehow, he is watching us and knowing how much you guys care," she said to the group outside the high school.

The family still does their fair share of crying, Chris Buckner said. But kindness and support from the community following Dylan's death has helped him a lot. Going forward, he's hoping to do more advocacy work by donating his time and money and possibly becoming involved in some suicide prevention organizations.

Chris Buckner gifted Dylan a necklace with a "7" on it for Hannukah last year in honor of Dylan's football number. He started wearing it from time to time after Dylan died. In doing that, talking with others about Dylan's story and trying to help families who are going through similar struggles, he's able to keep his son close to his heart.

"It doesn't seem like he's gone as long as I'm still doing that," he said.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (800-273-8255).