Gonzaga planning in-person commencement ceremonies

Gonzaga University is planning five in-person commencement ceremonies this year.

The Spokesman-Review reports the outdoor ceremonies are scheduled for May 8-9 at Union Stadium, the Mead School District’s new 4,500-seat venue just north of Spokane.

Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh said the college was given guidance for in-person ceremonies as part of Phase 3 of Washington’s coronavirus reopening plan.

Gonzaga’s graduations were rescheduled and reformatted last year due to the pandemic, taking place virtually over the Labor Day weekend.

This year’s commencement ceremonies for the School of Law and graduate programs are thus far scheduled for Saturday, May 8, the university announced Monday. Undergraduate ceremonies will take place Sunday, May 9. The ceremonies will be livestreamed and recorded.

McCulloh said Gonzaga is working with the Spokane Regional Health District to plan the events.

Several COVID-19 restrictions are anticipated, including mask requirements and physical distancing. The university said graduates will be allowed to invite at least three, possibly four, guests depending on the number of participating graduates.