Illinois is reporting 3,526 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths

Illinois public health officials are reporting 3,526 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest one-day case tally since Feb. 5.

The Department of Public Health reports 1.24 million coronavirus cases in Illinois since the start of the pandemic and 21,326 deaths. The statewide positivity rate for cases was 3.5%.

Chicago public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Thursday the rise in cases could mean a significant increase in sickness, hospitalizations and deaths. Arwady advised the public to be careful.

“You don’t want your Easter celebration to turn into a contact tracing event,” she said.

Public health officials say more than 7.5 million vaccine doses have been delivered to Illinois. More than 5.9 million vaccinations have been administered.

Just over 17% of Illinois residents have been vaccinated, according to state officials.