Alabama expanding vaccine eligibility to 16 and up on May 5

Alabama National Guard Sgt. Antwan Marshall gives a COVID-19 vaccination to Shirley Thompson on Friday, April 2, 2021 during a clinic at Wilcox High School in Camden, Ala. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler) AP

Everyone 16 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in Alabama beginning May 5, Gov. Kay Ivey said Friday, as health officials attempt to expand an immunization program that is trailing the rest of the nation.

Ivey, who made the announcement after touring a vaccine clinic in her home county of Wilcox, called the vaccine against the new coronavirus “our ticket back to normal.”

“Our goal is simple: to get shots off the shelf and in the arms of Alabamians,” said Ivey. She gave a thumbs-up as she watched shots being distributed by National Guard members in uniform and wearing face masks.

The expansion of the vaccines means nearly 4 million of the state's 4.9 million residents will be eligible for shots. The state is currently receiving about 115,000 first doses weekly, according to the governor's office.

More than 1.1 million people have received at least one vaccine dose in Alabama, and more than 660,000 are fully vaccinated. But statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show Alabama is last in the nation in its vaccination rate, with neighboring Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee only slightly better.

More than 10,600 people have died of COVID-19 in Alabama, and 516,000 confirmed cases have been reported. Cases are at the lowest point since 11 months ago, and the 334 people hospitalized statewide with the illness on Thursday was the lowest in almost a year, state statistics show.