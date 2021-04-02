UNI game against South Dakota canceled over COVID-19 case

A scheduled Friday night football game between the University of Northern Iowa and University of South Dakota was canceled following a positive COVID-19 test result within the South Dakota program.

The UNI Panthers announced the cancellation on the school’s website. The Missouri Valley Football Conference required Friday’s game to be canceled following the positive test result and subsequent contact tracing among USD’s student athletes, coaches, managers and staff.

The game that had been planned Vermillion, South Dakota, will not be rescheduled.

The conference ditched its regular fall season in light of the coronavirus pandemic in favor of a nine-week, eight-game conference-only spring schedule, which began in February.