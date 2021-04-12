Kentucky governor sets goal to lift capacity restrictions

Gov. Andy Beshear offered an incentive Monday for accelerating the pace for COVID-19 vaccinations, saying he will lift capacity restrictions at most venues and businesses once 2.5 million Kentuckians have received at least their first shot.

The Democratic governor's announcement came on the opening day of a massive vaccination site at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville. The goal is to vaccine 200,000 Kentuckians at the drive-through location in the next seven weeks, he said.

More than 1.5 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but the governor has stressed that many vaccination sites have available openings. He set the threshold for ending capacity restrictions at most businesses and venues as an enticement to pick up the pace.

“When we have vaccinated 2.5 million Kentuckians, we will remove capacity restrictions for nearly all venues, events and businesses that cater to 1,000 or fewer patrons," Beshear said.

That goal can be reached as soon as 3½ weeks given current vaccine supplies, but “realistically” it's probably going to be achieved in four to six weeks, he said.

“But it is all up to us,” the governor said. “Every single individual's choices can get us closer to that normalcy we've been looking for.”