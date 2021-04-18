Illinois administers over 8 million COVID-19 vaccinations

State health officials announced Sunday that more than 8 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Illinois.

The state’s Department of Public Health said Sunday that the seven-day average of daily shots is just over 125,000. The news comes as the state added 2,666 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and logged 10 additional deaths.

Illinois has reported 21,663 deaths from COVID-19 with more than 1.3 million infections overall.

On Friday, Chicago officials announced plans to open a vaccination program at a hospital where vaccine shipments were paused after reports the hospital acted with favoritism in dispensing the treatment.

The Chicago Department of Public Health said it'll operate a vaccination clinic at Loretto Hospital in the coming days. The idea is to increase vaccine access on the city's West Side, which has been hit hard by the pandemic.