School system: Masks no longer required for students, staff

A large school system in eastern Alabama will no longer require masks to be worn by students or employees.

The rules were spelled out in a recent letter sent by Lee County Schools to staff and school stakeholders, The Opelika-Auburn News reported.

Even though masks will not be required in school or at school events, the school system says it “strongly encourages” people to wear masks.

The system includes 14 schools and nearly 10,000 students.

Two nearby school districts — Auburn City Schools and Opelika City Schools — will end the school year with mask requirements, the newspaper reported.