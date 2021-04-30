Dodger Stadium vaccine site to shut down by end of May

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, motorists line up at a COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Friday, April 30, 2021, that the COVID-19 mass vaccination site at Dodger Stadium will close by the end of May. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) AP

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Friday that the COVID-19 mass vaccination site at Dodger Stadium will close by the end of May.

Winding down operations at the stadium marks the transition of the city’s vaccination efforts to appointment-free options as well as putting more doses into walk-up centers and mobile clinics, the mayor said in a statement.

The Dodger Stadium site became one of the nation’s most prominent sites for coronavirus response, first for testing and then delivery of vaccine doses to people waiting in long lines of cars.

“Dodger Stadium set the standard for sports franchises and community institutions playing a starring role in our COVID-19 response for the country,” Garcetti said.

More than 1 million people were tested at the stadium and the number of vaccine doses administered there has topped 420,000, according to the city.

The Los Angeles County has seen new cases and deaths plunge, and the numbers remain low and stable. The county Department of Public Health said Thursday that the daily test positivity rate was just 0.8%.