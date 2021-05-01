Darvish fans 12, replay reversal helps Padres top Giants 3-2

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb works against a San Diego Padres batter during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, April 30, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) AP

Yu Darvish struck out 12 and the San Diego Padres, helped when a replay review turned a Giants grand slam into a foul ball, beat San Francisco 3-2 on Friday night.

Darvish (3-1) allowed one run and four hits, including Buster Posey's homer, in 6 1/3 innings. He gave up a single and walked two in the seventh, and left with the bases loaded and one out.

Tim Hill relieved with a 3-1 lead and pinch-hitter Darin Ruf hit a drive near the right-field foul pole that was originally ruled a home run. After a short video review, the call was reversed to a foul.

Hill struck out Ruf a few pitches later and then fanned Mike Tauchman to end the threat.

The Giants scored in the eighth on Evan Longoria's double play grounder. Mark Melancon pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his major league-leading ninth save.

Jurickson Profar hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in the sixth for a 3-1 lead off Logan Webb (1-2).

Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford was hit by a pitch from Darvish in the left calf in the fifth. He remained in the game to run, but was removed prior to the Padres batting in the bottom half.

Posey homered in the first. It was Posey’s sixth homer of April, the first time he has hit six homers in a month since May 2017.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto, on the 10-day IL with a right lat strain, has a side session scheduled for Saturday. “Things are moving in the right direction with him. He’s feeling good,” manager Gabe Kapler said. ... LHP Jarlín García (left groin strain) threw an inning at the alternate training site on Thursday. ... Kapler said the Giants are 13 days away from reaching the 85% vaccination rate needed for easing protocols. He said the last group got its second shots yesterday.

Padres: RHP Chris Paddack was placed on the injured list Friday with what manager Jayce Tingler described only as “a medical condition.” Asked if it was related to COVID-19, Tingler said: “I cannot get into it. I wish I could give you details, I can’t. All I’ll say is it’s a medical condition.” The Padres did not specify if it was the 10-day injured list. Paddack (1-3, 5.40 ERA) last pitched on Tuesday at Arizona, taking a 5-1 loss after giving up five runs, three earned, and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (2-0, 1.50) is scheduled to take the mound for Saturday’s early evening game.

Padres: LHP Blake Snell (0-0, 3.92) goes for his first win of the season on Saturday.