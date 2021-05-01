College of Charleston celebrates 250th anniversary

Students walk past Porter's Lodge on the College of Charleston campus, founded in 1770, that is celebrating its 250th year, in Charleston, S.C., Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. In 1794, a group of six students completed their studies, marking the college’s first graduating class. With an enrollment exceeding 10,000 students today, the College of Charleston operates as one of the largest public universities in the state. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP) AP

The College of Charleston, founded in 1770, is the oldest institution for higher education south of Virginia.

Among the college’s founders and early trustees were framers of the Constitution and signers of the Declaration of Independence. Seven others would go on to become South Carolina governors, while more still would serve as federal and state lawmakers, diplomats and judges, as well as Charleston mayors and councilmen.

Over time, the College of Charleston has evolved from a small, exclusive school to one of the largest public universities in the state, serving more than 10,000 students.

The college has come a long way since its founding, which predates that of the United States.

And with it, the city has grown, too.

Throughout the past 2½ centuries, the school has played a crucial role in the rapid development of Charleston. In the same way, the city has had a significant impact on some of the structural and cultural changes at the college.

“The institution has been here for 250 years, and I’m sure it will have no trouble in excelling for another 250 years,” college President Andrew Hsu said in an interview reflecting on the school’s history and future.

Between the unveiling of a new, 10-year strategic plan and the numerous celebrations planned for its semiquincentennial, 2020 was already going to be a historic year.

But a global pandemic and national civil unrest resulted in unprecedented challenges for students and administrators alike.

“I think a tumultuous year would be an understatement,” Hsu said.

Students spent more than half of the college’s anniversary year learning from behind a computer screen as virus activity surged.

After the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in the spring, some students marched in the streets as police deployed tear gas canisters just a few hundred feet away from some of the college’s historic buildings.

Still, Hsu said he believes future historians will view this time as one of resilience.

“I think that’s probably the most important word for this particular year,” Hsu said. “We really persevered through a very difficult academic year. And, as a campus, we adapted, we innovated, we managed and mitigated.”

But in order to truly plan for the college’s future, college officials first needed to study its past.

FOUNDED FOR WEALTHY YOUNG MEN

It was January 1770 when Lt. Gov. William Bull recommended to the colony’s General Assembly the establishment of a college in Charleston so that wealthy young men in the area could pursue higher education without traveling abroad.

Political disagreements and the American Revolution ultimately delayed the school’s chartering until 1785, and the first classes at the college weren’t held at the school until 1790.

Still, school officials have long considered 1770 its founding year.

Once opened, the university was designed to be an elite institution meant to educate the sons of wealthy plantation owners or merchants. It was even presented as an alternative to celebrated institutions such as Oxford, Cambridge and Harvard.

“The people who founded the college founded it because they wanted to keep their sons in Charleston rather than sending them to England or to the north,” said Nan Morrison, author of “A History of the College of Charleston, 1936–2008.”

In January 1790, the first classes were held on the ground floor of the home of the Rev. Robert Smith, who served as the college’s first president until 1797. The Glebe Street building now functions as the residence for college presidents.

In 1794, a group of six students completed their studies, marking the college’s first graduating class.

In the early 19th century, additional classrooms were fashioned out of old Revolutionary War military barracks on what is now the western side of Cistern Yard.

It wasn’t until the 1820s that the old barracks were demolished and Randolph Hall was erected nearby.

ENSLAVED LABORERS HELPED BUILD COLLEGE

This site, which would become the college’s most iconic landmark, was built in part on the backs of enslaved laborers.

“To construct Randolph Hall, we are 100 percent sure that slave labor was used,” said Adam Domby, an assistant professor of history at the College of Charleston and author of “The False Cause: Fraud, Fabrication, and White Supremacy in Confederate Memory.”

But, Domby said, the college and its early leaders profited off of enslaved labor in more ways than just one.

Several early college presidents listed enslaved people in their estates at the time of their death, Domby said. Historical records have shown that several other college leaders were involved in the buying and selling of enslaved people.

The College of Charleston’s ninth president, Nathaniel Russell Middleton, leased enslaved people to the Confederacy for the purpose of creating gunpowder.

In return for this labor, Middleton himself was compensated.

“The ties to slavery on this college campus are everywhere,” Domby said.

Even the reason for the college’s founding is linked to slavery.

Members of the state’s wealthy elite feared what might happen to their sons if they were to become educated at Northern institutions who taught students “abolitionist ideas.”

“We don’t exist as a college without the institution of slavery,” Domby said.

AVOIDED DESEGREGATION FOR YEARS

Despite the crucial role slavery played in the college’s creation, Black students have been excluded from the university for most of its 250-year history.

After its founding, the school remained a small institution primarily for the elite until 1837 when it became the first municipal college in the United States.

It stayed a municipal college until 1949. Under the leadership of President George Grice, the college, a small school with an enrollment of about 500 mostly local students, became a private institution to avoid desegregation.

The school’s privatization came during a pivotal point in American history, said Bernard Powers, a professor emeritus at the College of Charleston and director of the college’s Center for the Study of Slavery.

This was the early days of the civil rights movement, Powers said, which was energized by World War II and its aftermath.

“People were increasingly, in a very aggressive way, going about the process of mounting legal suits and legal challenges in order to obtain their rights,” Powers said.

The push toward privatization began after a group of black graduates from the Avery Institute, led by John Wrighten, applied to attend the College of Charleston in 1944.

University officials essentially rejected their applications, and the school became private in 1949.

It stayed that way until July 1966, when the board voted to comply with the Civil Rights Act and allow Black students to enroll, Morrison said.

The school was incorporated into the S.C. State College System in 1970.

ENROLLMENT BOOMS

At that point, enrollment still hovered around 500. But the college’s shift to becoming a state-sponsored school served as a catalyst for growth.

Under the leadership of the university’s 16th president, Ted Stern, the size of the college’s student body ballooned.

Enrollment was up to 1,500 by 1972, and by 1979 it was nearing 5,000.

During Stern’s tenure, the number of physical campus buildings rapidly expanded, too, from 10 to more than 100. The renovations included the first classroom building constructed since the 19th century, Morrison said.

“That is when the expansion of the college really takes over. And it continues that way today,” Morrison said.

AMONG STATE’S LARGEST TODAY

With an enrollment exceeding 10,000 students today, the College of Charleston operates as one of the largest public universities in the state.

It offers more than 60 undergraduate majors for students to choose from and features 22 different graduate programs ranging from mathematical sciences to historic preservation.

“We offer our students a very well-rounded liberal arts education,” Hsu said.

In many ways, this background in liberal arts is what helped the college successfully navigate the complexities associated with reopening campus amid the global pandemic.

“The hallmark of a liberal arts education is that we’re adaptable, we are innovative and we are problem solvers,” he said.

The college officially unveiled its 10-year strategic plan in May 2020, marking a major milestone for Hsu and his administration.

At its core, the strategic plan focuses on a vision that Hsu has imagined since his first day on the job — elevating the college into a new stage of growth and recognition.

“The college wants to be a national university known for its innovation and innovative ways to higher education and be a partner to help the region develop its workforce and its economy, culture and health,” Hsu said. “It’s taking the college to the next level.”

The university already has widespread recognition across the East Coast, but Hsu hopes to elevate the school’s success to a national, even international, platform.

Hsu had made it clear that any of the college’s future advancement won’t come at the expense of its long-held customs.

“It’s tradition and transformation,” he said of the 10-year plan.

Looking ahead

After reflecting on the college’s past 2½ centuries, the president has also spent time thinking of what the future might hold.

Fifty years from now, Hsu said, he is confident that the university will have achieved its goal of becoming one of the premier education institutions in the country. In fact, he added, he doesn’t doubt the university will be able to achieve this in just 10 years.

It’s hard to say how else the college might change over the course of the next 250 years.

“As technology develops, the economy develops, the world develops, I think there are going to be a lot of new academic programs that we can’t even imagine,” he said.

After all, it wasn’t that long ago when nobody knew what it would mean to have a degree in computer science. Today, this field of study is one of most popular majors at any university.

Classroom technology will likely look different in the future, too, Hsu said.

In a year filled with Zoom meetings and virtual school, some have theorized that face-to-face instruction will one day be a thing of the past.

LOOKING AHEAD

Regardless of what happens moving forward, he said, this year’s events proved that in-person instruction at the college is here to stay.

Hsu had one major piece of advice for future College of Charleston presidents who might come after him: “Together we can achieve whatever we set our eyes on,” he said. “It takes a village to achieve anything, but if you have the entire village with you then you can achieve anything.”