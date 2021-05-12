Tuesday’s Sports In Brief

BASEBALL

DENVER (AP) — San Diego star Fernando Tatis Jr. and outfielder Wil Myers have tested positive for COVID-19 while first baseman Eric Hosmer and two backups are now out for contact tracing, leaving the Padres short-handed at Coors Field.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler said he hoped the fallout from the virus would stop and anticipated San Diego could play a doubleheader as scheduled Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies.

Hosmer and Myers both were pulled out in the middle of the Padres’ 8-1 win over the Rockies on Tuesday night. Hosmer exited in accordance with Major League Baseball’s health and safety protocols.

The Padres also were missing infielder-outfielders Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo.

Tingler said he learned of Tatis’ positive test in a phone call late Monday night. Tingler said the 22-year-old shortstop was put on the injured list and was symptom-free at the moment. There was no exact timetable for Tatis’ return.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Major League Baseball instructed the Athletics to explore relocation options as the team tries to secure a new waterfront ballpark it hopes will keep the club in Oakland long-term.

MLB released a statement expressing its longtime determination that the current Coliseum site is “not a viable option for the future vision of baseball.” A’s President Dave Kaval remains hopeful of a deal, but there is a time crunch.

In November 2018, the A’s announced they had found a waterfront location for their new ballpark that would cost more than $1 billion, with picturesque views toward San Francisco, the Bay Bridge and Port of Oakland. The goal had been to open in 2023, but now, even if approved by Oakland’s City Council this summer it would not be ready until 2027.

Early this year, Kaval asked the City Council to make a decision via a vote before it breaks for the summer on a $12 billion privately funded ballpark project and major community development plan featuring $450 million in community benefits, but the team has been given no indication anything is imminent.

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom resumed playing catch and plans to evaluate his mechanics after New York placed him on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of tightness in his right side.

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner hopes his IL stint will be brief.

DeGrom was pulled from a game Sunday against Arizona, his first appearance after skipping a start due to discomfort in his right lat muscle. The 32-year-old got an MRI on Sunday night that showed no structural damage.

Mets manager Luis Rojas said the team was unsure how the issue arose for deGrom, who is 3-2 with a major league-best 0.68 ERA along with 65 strikeouts in 40 innings.

HORSE RACING

BALTIMORE (AP) — Medina Spirit is set to run in the Preakness on Saturday to go for the second leg of the Triple Crown, as long as the Kentucky Derby winner passes a series of additional drug tests.

Maryland racing officials reached an agreement with trainer Bob Baffert to allow Medina Spirit and his other horses to enter races this weekend at Pimlico Race Course subject to extra testing and monitoring. If Medina Spirit, who failed a postrace drug test after winning the Kentucky Derby, comes back clean in test results expected Friday, he is likely to be the favorite to win the Preakness.

Medina Spirit, fellow Baffert-trained Preakness colt Concert Tour and filly Beautiful Gift, who is expected to run in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday, are all subject to the extra scrutiny.

Medina Spirit drew the No. 3 post in a field of 10 horses for the Preakness as the 9-5 morning-line favorite. Concert Tour drew the outside 10th post and is the second choice in the wagering at 5-2.

NBA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Talen Horton-Tucker made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 21.1 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Los Angeles Lakers improved their hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament and prevented the New York Knicks from clinching a postseason berth with a 101-99 victory.

The Knicks trailed 98-93 with 1:56 remaining, but scored six straight points to grab the lead, including Julius Randle’s 3-pointer with 1:11 left. In a game that saw 23 lead changes, Horton-Tucker came up with the big shot when the Lakers needed it most. He scored seven of his 13 points in overtime.

Los Angeles (39-30) is one game behind Portland and Dallas for the sixth seed in the Western Conference with three games remaining in the regular season.

BOSTON (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 24 points and the Miami Heat clinched a playoff spot and sent the Boston Celtics to the brink of the play-in tournament with a 129-121 victory.

Miami moved into a tie with idle Atlanta for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The surging Heat won for the 10th time in 13 games. They have three games left in the regular season.

FOOTBALL

HONOLULU (AP) — Colt Brennan, a star quarterback at the University of Hawaii who finished third in the 2007 Heisman Trophy balloting, died early Tuesday, his father said. He was 37.

Brennan, who had public struggles with alcohol, died at a hospital in California, his father, Terry Brennan, told The Associated Press.

Brennan transferred to Hawaii after stints at Colorado and Saddleback College in California. A certain pro prospect after a record-breaking junior season, he bypassed the NFL draft in order to play his senior year for Hawaii coach June Jones.

Brennan led the Warriors to its finest season ever, going 12-0 in the regular season.

In 2008, Georgia ended Hawaii’s hopes for an unblemished record, defeating the Warriors 41-10 in the Sugar Bowl. He returned for his senior year, in part, to pay back a school and a coach that gave him a second chance.

NHL

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Blake Wheeler had two goals and two assists, Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots for his fourth shutout of the season, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-0 to clinch third place in the North Division.

Kyle Connor had a goal and two assists, Mark Scheifele added a goal and an assist and Mason Appleton also scored for the Jets. Hellebuyck finished with his 24th career shutout.

Winnipeg, which needed just one point to secure third, will face the second-place Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the playoffs. Toronto and Montrel will meet in the other division series.