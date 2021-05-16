Spotify co-owner Ek says Kroenkes reject bid to buy Arsenal

FILE - In this Friday April 23, 2021 file photo, fans protest against Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke before their English Premier League soccer match against Everton, outside the Emirates Stadium in London. The fans want owner Stan Kroenke to leave the club over its bid to join the failed Super League. Only nine of the 12 European clubs who launched an ill-fated bid to form a Super League have agreed to a peace deal with UEFA and accepted being fined millions of dollars, Friday May 7, 2021. The remaining trio of rebels, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus, are at risk of being banned from the Champions League for not renouncing the breakaway. (AP Photo/Frank Griffiths, File) AP

Spotify co-owner Daniel Ek says a bid to buy Arsenal has been rejected by the Kroenke family which owns the London-based Premier League club.

The Swedish entrepreneur behind the music-streaming service first revealed his takeover interest last month after owner Stan Kroenke's ill-fated attempt to lead Arsenal into a European Super League. The project collapsed amid fan anger and government opposition. Protests have continued ahead of games — where fans are locked out due to the pandemic.

“This week an offer was made to both Josh Kroenke and their bankers that included fan ownership, representation at the board and a golden share for the supporters," Ek said on Saturday. “They replied that they don’t need the money. I respect their decision but remain interested and available should that situation ever change.”

Kroenke, who also owns the NFL's Los Angeles Rams, gained full control of Arsenal in 2018.