How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results on Wall Street. The S&P 500 index gave up an early gain and ended 0.1% lower Friday, giving the benchmark index its second losing week in a row.

Losses for a handful of Big Tech companies including Apple and Amazon helped drag the index lower. The Nasdaq gave back 0.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%.

Investors remain focused on the possibility of inflation as the economy revs up after more than a year of shutdowns related to the pandemic.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 3.26 points, or 0.1%, to 4,155.86.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123.69 points, or 0.4%, to 34,207.84.

The Nasdaq fell 64.75 points, or 0.5%, to 13,470.99.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 7.51 points, or 0.3%, to 2,215.27.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 17.99 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is down 174.29 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 41.02 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 9.36 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 399.79 points, or 10.6%.

The Dow is up 3,601.36 points, or 11.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 582.71 points, or 4.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 240.41 points, or 12.2%.

