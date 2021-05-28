Phillies to return to full capacity as city eases limits

The Philadelphia Phillies will soon be able to pack their ballpark, and the city said Friday it will lift nearly all of its pandemic restrictions more than a week ahead of schedule, as new coronavirus infections decline to their lowest point since September.

Capacity limits for businesses and events and social distancing rules will go away on Wednesday. The city had planned to eliminate the restrictions on June 11, but officials said the relatively low number of new cases and a test positivity rate of less than 3% made it possible to do it earlier than planned.

The city's indoor mask mandate and an 11 p.m. last call at bars and restaurants will continue until at least June 11, the city said.

After the city’s announcement Friday, the Phillies announced that seating at Citizens Bank Park will be increased to 100% capacity starting June 4, the club’s next home series.