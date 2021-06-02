Tuesday Sports in Brief

TENNIS

The leaders of the four Grand Slam tournaments reacted Tuesday to tennis star Naomi Osaka’s stunning withdrawal from the French Open by promising to address players’ concerns about mental health.

The pledge came in a statement signed by the same four tennis administrators who threatened the possibility of disqualification or suspension for Osaka on Sunday if she continued to skip news conferences.

The four-time major champion and No. 2-ranked player was fined $15,000 when she didn’t speak to reporters after her first-round victory at Roland Garros on Sunday. The next day, Osaka pulled out of the tournament entirely, saying she experiences “huge waves of anxiety” before meeting with the media and revealing she has “suffered long bouts of depression.”

NBA

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is doubtful for Game 5 because of a sore right knee.

Embiid had an MRI on Tuesday and his status will be decided before Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the decision on his status was not made official.

Embiid was listed as doubtful on the NBA injury report.

The Sixers lead the Wizards 3-1 in the first-round Eastern Conference series. Game 5 is in Philadelphia in front of an expected first full house of the season.

— By AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston.

NFL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans promoted three scouts, with Mical Johnson the franchise’s first woman working full time in the scouting department.

The Titans announced the moves Tuesday. The organization has had women working in the scouting department and as assistants to the general manager among other roles.

Johnson was an intern with the Titans last fall in the Women in Football program named for controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk. Johnson now will be a scouting assistant for both college and pro football helping evaluate players, monitoring the daily waiver wire and helping preparations for free agency and the draft.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida football coach Dan Mullen received a three-year contract extension worth an additional $1.5 million annually following a disappointing season that closed with a three-game losing streak and included several public relations missteps and NCAA sanctions.

The Gators released Mullen’s contract Tuesday in response to a public records request. He signed the amendment in early May.

Mullen, 49, will make $7.6 million in 2021, up from $6.07 million last year. He now ranks third in the powerhouse Southeastern Conference in average salary, behind Alabama’s Nick Saban and LSU’s Ed Orgeron.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Kent State signed men’s basketball coach Rob Senderoff to a contract extension through the 2025-26 season.

The 47-year-old Senderoff is the winningest coach in Golden Flashes history. He’s gone 196-129 in 10 seasons, including 99-77 in the Mid-American Conference. Kent State has finished .500 or better in each of Senderoff’s seasons.

The Golden Flashes made the NCAA Tournament in 2017.

HORSE RACING

NEW YORK (AP) — Essential Quality was set Tuesday as a 2-1 favorite for the Belmont Stakes, which will be run Saturday without a horse from trainer Bob Baffert pending an investigation into Medina Spirit’s failed drug test after winning the Kentucky Derby.

Preakness winner Rombauer and Essential Quality headline a field of eight horses for the third jewel of the Triple Crown. Baffert has no horses running at Belmont Park because the New York Racing Association suspended him in light of Medina Spirit’s positive drug test for a corticosteroid at the Derby.

Essential Quality, who drew the No. 2 post position, went off as the Derby favorite and finished fourth.

SOCCER

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid hired Carlo Ancelotti as coach on Tuesday to replace Zinedine Zidane, who quit last week after the team’s first trophyless season in more than a decade.

The 61-year-old Ancelotti left as manager of Premier League club Everton to take over in Madrid, where he has coached from 2013 to 2015.

The Spanish club said that Ancelotti has agreed to a three-year contract.

OLYMPICS

TOKYO (AP) — Japan started vaccinating Tokyo Games-bound athletes on Tuesday, the Japanese Olympic Committee said.

The vaccination of healthy athletes comes as only 2-3% of the general population in Japan has been fully vaccinated. Japanese Olympic Committee officials said about 200 athletes were vaccinated at a training center on the first day of the rollout.

MADRID (AP) — Olympic badminton champion Carolina Marín will not defend her title at the Tokyo Games because of a knee injury.

Marín said Tuesday that medical tests confirmed she has damage to her meniscus and a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee. The Spanish star is expected to undergo surgery this week.

CFL

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton CFL franchise has changed its team name to Elks.

The club made the announcement on Tuesday.

Edmonton dropped its longtime name, Eskimos, last year following a similar decision by the NFL’s Washington team amid pressure on franchises to eliminate racist or stereotypical names.

It had been called the Edmonton Football Team up until the announcement, but its logo continued to feature two Es.

OBITUARY

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Marshall, who became the first reliever to win the Cy Young Award when he set a major league record by pitching 106 games in a season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died. He was 78.

Marshall died Monday night in Zephyrhills, Florida, according to the Dodgers, who spoke Tuesday to his daughter, Rebekah. She said he had been in hospice care, but did not give a cause of death.

Marshall pitched in the majors from 1967 to 1981 for nine teams, compiling a record of 97-112 and 3.14 ERA. He recorded 880 strikeouts and 188 saves.

Marshall won the NL Cy Young Award in 1974, going 15-12 with a 2.42 ERA and 21 saves.