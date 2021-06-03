Commission recommends funding for school district projects

rhermens@herald-leader.com

A state commission has recommended funding for projects in several Kentucky school districts as part of a $127 million school construction plan, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The Kentucky School Facilities Construction Commission on Wednesday recommended funding for projects in the following districts: Hart, Martin, Floyd, Boyd, Bellevue, Mayfield, Jackson, Grant, Breckinridge, Bath, Cumberland, Pendleton and Carter.

“This will inject tens of millions of dollars into our schools as we work to build a better Kentucky for people in every corner of the commonwealth,” Beshear said.

The $127 million for school construction and renovation comes from the pandemic aid package championed by President Joe Biden and passed by congressional Democrats — including Kentucky’s lone Democratic congressman, John Yarmuth. Beshear and state lawmakers agreed to invest federal funds on school construction, expanded broadband service and water projects.

The school districts will receive funds this summer, contingent on allocation by the U.S. Treasury, the governor’s office said.