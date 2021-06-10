Military relieves general of duties, cites tank sinking

In this Sept. 11, 2020 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marine Maj. Gen. Robert F. Castellvi is shown during a ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California. Officials announced Wednesday, June 9, 2021 that Castellvi will be relieved of his duties for failing to properly train Marines and sailors and evaluate the platoon before a training exercise in the summer of 2020 when a seafaring tank sank off the Southern California coast, killing nine troops. (Cpl. Jailine L. AliceaSantiago/U.S. Marine Corps via AP) AP

The Marine Corps is relieving a general of his duties for failing to properly train Marines and sailors and evaluate the platoon before an exercise last summer when their seafaring tank sank off the Southern California coast, killing nine troops, the military announced Wednesday.

The training accident 70 miles (113 kilometers) off San Diego’s coast was one of the deadliest for the Marines in recent years. Leaders said it could have been prevented.

The commandant of the Marine Corps met personally with Maj. Gen. Robert F. Castellvi, the former Commanding General of 1st Marine Division, who has been suspended since April from his position as inspector general of the Marine Corps.

An investigation by the maritime branch found the accident July 30 off San Clemente Island was caused by inadequate training, shabby maintenance of the 35-year-old amphibious assault vehicles and poor judgment by commanders.

It said Castellvi “bears some responsibility.” Castellvi could not be immediately reached for comment.