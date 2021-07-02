Syracuse to allow full capacity in Carrier Dome this fall

Syracuse University plans to allow full capacity in the Carrier Dome this fall with no social distancing.

Those who are not vaccinated or whose vaccination status is not known, must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, the school said Friday.

An antigen-type test result must be completed within six hours of entry and a PCR-type test result within 72 hours of entry. Also, in keeping with guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks will be required for unvaccinated fans over age 4.

The football and basketball teams played home games in the Carrier Dome last season without fans because of the pandemic.

Outdoor athletic events will not require proof of vaccination for entry. However, unvaccinated visitors must wear a mask when on campus.