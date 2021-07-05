Metra adding train service for returning commuters

Metra is increasing service as more commuters return to its trains after months of decreased use during the coronavirus pandemic.

The commuter rail system said it will expand service during rush hour on seven lines serving Chicago and the suburbs. The change is effective July 12.

Metra CEO and Executive Director Jim Derwinski said in a statement that the new schedules are meant to give riders more choice as they return to commuting to offices.

“We expect ridership to continue to increase as the summer progresses and will continue to monitor conditions and make schedule adjustments that are responsive to our customers’ needs," Derwinski said.

Riders can check the new schedules on Metra's website.