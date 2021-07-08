Service held for correctional officer who died of COVID-19

Friends, family, and coworkers will honor the life of a correctional officer who died of COVID-19 with a memorial service Wednesday in Hoquiam.

Gabe Forrest died in June from COVID-19. The state considers it a “line of duty” death, KING5 reported.

Forrest is the third Department of Corrections officer to die from coronavirus. Berisford Morse died in May and David Christensen died in December. Thirteen inmates have died from the virus, according to the department's website.

Forrest worked at Stafford Creek Corrections Center near Aberdeen for more than 18 years. He was elected “Correctional Officer of the Year” in 2018.

Jerrod Crow, who worked with Forrest at Stafford Creek, said the pandemic made working in prisons difficult.

“We weren’t ready for this. No one was ready for this,” Crow said.

He said COVID deaths among officers and inmates has taken a toll on morale over the past year-plus. But that wasn’t the case for Forrest.

“He made everybody better,” Forrest said. “I think he stayed there for us. I think deep down he knew he was a cornerstone for us.”

Forrest’s memorial service will be held at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.