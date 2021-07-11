Friends start newspaper in Alabama neighborhood

Ann Louise Huskey, 9, and Caroline Kelly, 10, hold up copies of The Foxchase Times in Dothan, Ala., on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. The two started the neighborhood newspaper last year as the COVID-19 pandemic kept them at home. (Peggy Ussery/Dothan Eagle via AP) AP

The rules for working at The Foxchase Times are fairly simple.

There are wipes for wiping down the office at the end of day — can’t be too careful during a pandemic. Use your best handwriting. Don’t tell anyone ideas for the newspaper. Don’t lose supplies. Get your work done before you play. If you’re unhappy with your job, don’t complain; rather, talk to a supervisor about it. And if you’re the last one to leave the dollhouse, make sure to turn off the lights and close the door behind you.

If you forget any of the rules, they’re written on two large white boards as a reminder and surrounded by hand-drawn smiley faces.

Ann Louise Huskey, 9, and Caroline Kelly, 10, started their neighborhood newspaper The Foxchase Times a year ago. As the COVID-19 pandemic kept them home from classes at Houston Academy and away from all of their other activities, the friends decided to do something with their time at home. And while it appears they run a tight ship, all of the rules are really just part of the fun.

“Our favorite part is like getting letters from people because I know me and Caroline both love getting mail,” Ann Louise said.

The name of their publication was easy — they live in the Foxchase neighborhood off Flowers Chapel Road in Dothan. They keep the newspaper to two pages because their printer (Ann Louise’s father, Whit) could only photocopy so many pages. The paper is handwritten and illustrated by both Ann Louise and Caroline and they work on it on Mondays and Wednesdays from a playhouse at the Huskey home. Sometimes they include photos. On Sunday afternoons they deliver the paper to about 29 subscribers, who pay $1 a week for the publication.

“We like to see that people actually enjoy it,” Caroline said.

Both fifth-grader Caroline and fourth-grader Ann Louise like to read and write so doing the newspaper has been both fun and educational. They’ve met a lot of neighbors and learned a lot about their Foxchase neighborhood.

“There was a 100-year-old tree we wrote about,” Caroline said.

Coverage in The Foxchase Times includes regular features such as recipes and a neighborhood Pet of the Week. They’ve highlighted gardens in the neighborhood, helped find missing cats and profiled their neighbors. They held a pumpkin contest back in October and did a feature piece on a neighbor’s eagle statue. They even held a toiletry drive for the Dothan Rescue Mission.

They also report breaking news on wildlife sightings — rabbits, raccoons, and especially snakes. Their latest sighting was a turtle, which they photographed for an upcoming issue.

“We just write about Foxchase and the people in Foxchase,” Ann Louise said.

Neighbors have pitched in with information for the paper and have been the subjects of Q&A stories — mostly done through The Foxchase Times email.

A portion of the money collected from subscriptions was donated to a charity called Smile Train, which helps children with cleft lips. The girls plan to donate to other charities as well. Their parents — Ann and Whit Huskey and Erin and Patrick Kelly — have been supportive of their efforts.

The neighborhood has also been supportive.

“Everybody sends out letters and emails about how much they love the stuff and how great a job they think we’re doing,” Ann Louise said. “It’s just fun for us to do that. Now, we pretty much know everybody in our neighborhood.”