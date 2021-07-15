Eyeglass lens producer opens headquarters in Kentucky

An eyeglass lens producer has celebrated the opening of its new U.S. headquarters in Kentucky.

The relocation of its corporate offices to Kentucky caps a $20 million construction project by Zeiss Vision Care at its existing facility in Hebron, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday.

The northern Kentucky project will create about 75 full-time jobs, he said.

The expansion primarily involved updates to the company’s optical laboratory, which uses automation, robotics and big-data machine learning to produce lenses as quickly and with as little manual intervention as possible, the governor's office said.

The company began upgrading its Kentucky optical lab in 2016.

The additional 75 jobs will expand Zeiss’ existing workforce of nearly 400 employees and include positions such as lab technicians, customer service agents and warehouse clerks.

Zeiss Vision Care is a division of Germany-based Zeiss Group.