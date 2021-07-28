Virus surge revives mask requirement for some Kentuckians

State employees will be required to wear masks indoors starting Thursday regardless of their vaccination status, Gov. Andy Beshear announced amid a new surge in COVID-19 cases.

The governor also said Wednesday that visitors to state buildings in Kentucky also must wear masks.

“Listen, I didn’t want to have to go back to this,” Beshear said in a video posted to social media. “Nobody wants to have to go back to this, but at the same time we pledge to protect one another, to be there for the people of our commonwealth.”

The new surge in cases and hospitalizations has revived masking recommendations on both the state and national level.

“We hope that this is temporary, I truly believe it is,” Beshear added.

On Monday, the Democratic governor urged schools to require mask-wearing indoors in an effort to avoid quarantines that prevent children from in-person learning.

He noted then that he hadn't yet ruled out imposing a mandate “depending on the conditions on the ground,” but insisted that local school leaders would follow the recommendations for the safety of their students and staff.

“I’m not going to take anything off the people when it comes to the health of our people," Beshear maintained.

Beshear's announcement echoes recent federal guidance that recommends those living in an area of substantial or high transmission of COVID-19 wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. A majority of Kentucky’s 120 counties have “substantial”or “high" virus transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kentucky reported 1,593 new coronavirus cases Wednesday. Thirty-six of Kentucky’s 120 counties are reported to be in the red zone — signaling a severe level of community spread. That's up from 23 Kentucky counties at the start of the week.

The state’s test positivity rate — which had dipped below 2% — was 8.29%.

More than 2.25 million Kentuckians have received the COVID-19 vaccine, or 62% of the state’s population age 18 and older.