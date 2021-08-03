News

Red Sox place closer Matt Barnes on COVID-19 injured list

By DAVE HOGG Associated Press

DETROIT

The Boston Red Sox placed closer Matt Barnes on the COVID-19 injured list on Tuesday.

Barnes is 5-2 with 23 saves and a 2.30 ERA, but hadn't pitched since a save against the Toronto Blue Jays on July 28. The right-hander was put into quarantine after showing symptoms at the team's hotel in Detroit, and is awaiting test results.

Marwin González returned to the active roster after being out since July 13 with a hamstring strain. He is hitting .205 while starting at all four infield positions, as well as left and right field.

