Officials: 82 Greene County COVID-19 deaths since July 1

Missouri's death toll from the delta variant of COVID-19 is rising, especially in the hard-hit southwestern corner of the state.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced Wednesday that 82 people have died from COVID-19 since July 1. The health department cited 67 deaths in July and 15 in the first nine days of August. CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards said his hospitals are seeing four to six deaths each day and “virtually all of them” would have been prevented by vaccinations.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Service’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the state is nearing a sad milestone — 10,000 coronavirus deaths. As of Wednesday, 9,982 Missourians have died from the virus since the pandemic began.

State data also shows 3,282 newly confirmed cases on Wednesday, the biggest one-day count since January, and the seven-day average was 2,221. Meanwhile, 2,200 Missourians are hospitalized with the coronavirus. Statewide intensive care unit capacity is at 18%, but just 14% in the St. Louis region.

Gov. Mike Parson said at a news conference that the delta variant “continues to pose a serious risk to unvaccinated Missourians.”

He encouraged people to get their shots.

“Now is the time to step up and take personal responsibility to protect yourself, your loved ones by getting vaccinated,” Parson said.

Parson announced $30 million in new spending to fight the virus. He said $15 million will be used to set up five to eight sites to provide antibody infusions for up to 2,000 patients daily. He said one such site in Springfield is seeing “tremendous success" in reducing serious illness.

Another $15 million is planned to contract additional staff to address shortages at hospitals.

There was some good news in Springfield. Health Director Katie Towns said vaccinations in the county rose 40% in July compared to June, and the seven-day average for cases on Wednesday was 125, down nearly one-third from a week ago.

Across the state, school boards and local governments continue to debate mask mandates.

The St. Louis County Council was the site of another raucous meeting Tuesday night. The council, by a voice vote, rejected implementing a mandate after hearing from a crowd that was overwhelmingly opposed to requiring masks. It was the second time the council voted down a mask requirement.

Democratic St. Louis County Executive Sam Page initiated a mask mandate last month, and believed it should stand despite the council's opposition. Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued to block the order. A judge on Aug. 3 issued a temporary order blocking the mask mandate, pending another hearing next Tuesday.

Schmitt also has sued to block a mask mandate in Kansas City. St. Louis city's mandate issued last month still stands.

Page, speaking at a news conference Wednesday, said that with the mandate up in the air, the county health department is urging students and school personnel to wear masks as classes resume in the coming weeks. He said masks are especially important since young children are not eligible to get vaccinated.

“Please follow the advice of the CDC, wear a mask, protect yourself, and protect those who can't get vaccinated,” Page said.

In the Kansas City area, the Raytown School District announced that students, teachers and staff will be required to wear face coverings or masks when the school year begins Aug. 23. The district said it is following the public health order issued by Jackson County.