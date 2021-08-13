News
School system aims to address mental health with new lessons
One of South Carolina’s largest school systems is adding more mental health resources for students.
Greenville County Schools announced some of the details this week, The Greenville News reported.
In a newsletter to parents, the district says that teachers and counselors this year will work together to teach “social-emotional learning” lessons to all students through a new mental health program called “Let’s Talk.”
The “Let’s Talk” program has been in the works since 2018, although “COVID-19 brought about an urgency” to the strategic plan to implement it, Greenville County Schools spokesman Tim Waller said.
